Groundhog sees shadow - | WBTV Charlotte

Groundhog sees shadow

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA (WBTV) -- They're celebrating a big Super Bowl victory in Pittsburgh, but they are not happy about six more weeks of winter.

That's the forecast from Punxsutawney Phil.

The groundhog saw his shadow this morning is the small town outside Steel City.

If he hadn't have seen it, legend has it spring would have come early.

Powered by Frankly