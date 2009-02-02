-
Valentine's Trifle
From Pewter Rose Executive Chef & '94 JWU graduate Geoff Bragg
1 spongecake or pound cake, cut into half inch cubes
2 c. heavy cream
1/2 c sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
2 c heavy cream
6 egg yolks
1/2 c sugar
4 c mixed berries
1 c sugar
zest and juice from 1 orange
1. Whip heavy cream with sugar and vanilla extract until soft peaks form.
Set aside in cooler
2. Whip egg yolks with sugar until creamy and pale yellow.
Heat cream, pour over egg yolk mixture and stir to combine
Pour mixture back into pot, heat over gentle heat until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.
Transfer to another bowl and cool comnpletely
3. Toss berries with sugar and orange zest an juice. Let sit for 2 hours.
4. Fold whipped cream into custard.
To assemble:
In a glass, put some of the cubes of sponge cake. Spoon some of the macerated berries over the sponge cake with their juice. Spoon some custard on top of that. Repeat the process one more time. You can finish with a couple of fresh berries and a sprig of mint.