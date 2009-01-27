Octuplets doing well tonight

BELLFLOWER, CA (WBTV) -- Eight will definitely be enough for one California mother.

That's how many babies she gave birth to Monday night; six boys and two girls.

Doctors are not releasing the woman's name, but they say all the newborns are doing fine.

They will likely be in the hospital for the next two months.

These are just the second live octuplets ever born in the US...the first were born in Houston in 1998.

One died a week after birth, but the other siblings just celebrated their tenth birthday.