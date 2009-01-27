Impeachment hearings continue for Blagojevich

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois senators for the first time

have heard FBI recordings of Gov. Rod Blagojevich that are part of

a corruption investigation that led to his impeachment.

The prosecutor at the Democrat's impeachment trial said Tuesday

the taped conversations reveal the governor talking with a lobbyist

about how to get campaign contributions in exchange for signing

legislation wanted by the horse-racing industry.

Blagojevich never specifically mentions money, but he and others

on the recordings talk about a lobbyist being "good for it" and

keeping his "commitment."

The recordings played Tuesday are just some made by federal

authorities.

Blagojevich is boycotting the trial, which he says is biased.

He's denied any wrongdoing.