Satellite Customers

No action is required for those who satellite TV service subscribers. Satellite providers will allow you to receive digital television signals on your analog television set. No additional equipment will be required. This includes 4x3 and 16x9 televisions. It is advised you double check with your service provider.
Cable customers may need a conversion box. Please contact your cable provider for more information.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
