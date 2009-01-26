Converter Box Details

A DTV converter box is an easy-to-install electronic device that hooks up to your analog television set and over-the-air antenna and converts the digital television signal into analog, making it viewable on your analog TV. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will issue up to two converter box coupons valued at $40 each to households to help defray the cost of the converter box.



NTIA has certified 57 converter boxes, including six with an analog "pass-through" option. A list of certified boxes can be found at https://www.ntiadtv.gov/cecb_list.cfm.

When can I purchase a DTV converter box?

DTV converter boxes that make digital broadcast signals viewable on analog television sets will be available for purchase at electronics retailers in early 2008. Each box is expected to cost between $50 and $70. Households will also be able to request up to two $40 coupons from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) that can be used toward the purchase of converter boxes.



NTIA has certified 640 retailers operating in more than 11,000 stores. A list of stores accepting coupons, listed by community, is available at https://www.dtv2009.gov/VendorSearch.aspx.

When can I get a coupon for a DTV converter box?

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will issue coupons for DTV converter boxes in early 2008. Households will be able to apply for up to two coupons, which must be redeemed within three months of receipt. The coupons cannot be combined to purchase a single converter box, nor can they be used toward the purchase of other products.

How do I sign up to receive the coupon?

Between January 1, 2008, and March 31, 2009, all U.S. households will be eligible to request up to two coupons, worth $40 each, to be used toward the purchase of up to two, digital-to-analog converter boxes. To request a coupon, consumers can apply online at http://www.dtv2009.gov. For more information about the converter box coupon program, call 1-888-DTV-2009 (1-888-388-2009) or visit ntia.doc.gov/dtvcoupon.