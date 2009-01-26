Who's Affected?

Consumers who receive over-the-air television signals through antennas on television sets that are equipped with analog tuners - and who do not subscribe to cable, satellite or a telephone company television service provider - will be affected by the transition.

At least 19.6 million households receive over-the-air signals exclusively in their homes, and 14.9 million households have secondary over-the-air television sets in their bedrooms or kitchens. Overall, nearly 70 million television sets are at risk of losing their signals on June 12, 2009, if consumers do not make the easy transition to DTV.

Consumers who receive free, over-the-air broadcasting on analog sets will have three options for continuing their television service: