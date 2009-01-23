Robbers tie up victim with duct tape

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are investigating a home invasion which happened in Northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Donna Avenue which is near The Plaza and East Sugar Creek Road.

The victim told police he went to a store and returned home. He was confronted by 3 men who restrained the victim with duct tape.

The suspects broke into the victim's storage area and then left.

