Birds flying while intoxicated

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) - Birds crashing into plate glass windows occurs more than one would expect around this time of year.

According to Ornithologist Doug Wechsler, birds aren't crashing into windows due to the confusion of their reflection, but it's because they're drunk.

The source of flying while intoxicated is birds consuming berries that have been fermenting since the growing season ended.

Flying while intoxicated has been witnessed and documented across the world by veterinarians.