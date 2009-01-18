Interstate 77 Southbound reopens after hours of delays

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Authorities have reopened all five lanes of I-77 Southbound after an accident shut down down the highway for hours.

Troopers tell us a vehicle hit a sign that hangs over the interstate near mile-marker 83.

Troopers worried the structure was unstable and used cranes to repair the signs.

The problems started just after 11 a.m. By noon, traffic was blocked for miles. Troopers diverted travelers to Highway 21.

All lanes have reopened.