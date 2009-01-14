Neighbors voice concerns over new Section 8 housing

By Sarah Batista - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Housing and Neighborhood development Committee met Wednesday to talk about where to build more low-income housing units.

But several neighborhood associations and homeowners were also at the meeting and they weren't happy.

They say areas like Hidden Valley and Clanton Park have enough Section 8 housing and it's driving their property values down.

"We want them to change the policy, so that the whole city can be burdened and have its share of Section 8," said Hoyle Martin, a former CityCouncil member.

The city says it's cheaper to build in North and West Charlotte than it is in South Charlotte. Another community meeting is scheduled for next week.

