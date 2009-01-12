Peppers' future with Panthers in question - | WBTV Charlotte

Peppers' future with Panthers in question

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -- Julius Peppers expressed disappointment in the Panthers' play following Saturday's embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals.  Sports reporter Danielle Trotta joins Paul Cameron to talk about a team future that may not include the star defensive end.

