Big weekend for CMS families

(The following information is from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools regarding requirements for enrolling students.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2009 - This will be a big weekend for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools families. The online student-assignment lottery opened today, Jan. 9, and will run until Feb. 9. CMS parents can go online to apply for magnet programs and for seats in non-magnet schools with space available.

Families need to know that the CMS Web site will be down for necessary work on Sunday, Jan. 11, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. That means parents will not be able to access the online lottery application. The magnet-schools lottery process works as a "pool." It doesn't matter whether a family submits an application on Jan. 12 or Feb. 8; all applications go into a pool and are selected at random from that pool.

CMS sent personalized instruction sheets home with all students this week. The sheets include student identification and PIN numbers, as well as directions to apply online. The sheets also list a student's current assignment for the 2009-2010 school year.

There are four main groups who need to participate in the online process:

Families who wish to apply for a magnet program

Students whose magnet program was eliminated, but still want to remain at their current school

Rising fifth- and eighth-grade students impacted by boundary changes who wish to remain at their current school

Families who wish to apply for a seat in one of the schools with space available

Parents with questions about the online lottery process may call the CMS customer-service line at 980-343-6192. Representatives are available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Feb. 9. Spanish-speaking representatives are also available.

CMS will also provide free computer use at the Family Application Center (700 Marsh Rd.) and at all learning-community offices, so families can access the online application system. Computers at these locations will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Families are also invited to attend the Magnet Schools Fair tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, 1430 Alleghany Street. Representatives from all the magnet programs will be available, as well as staff from the English as a Second

Language (ESL) department, career and technical education, study abroad programs and Student Assignment. School health workers can also answer questions about required physical examinations and immunizations.