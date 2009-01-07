Winter storm warning issued

The Winter Weather Advisory in the North Carolina mountains has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for areas above 3,500 feet.

It will remain in effect from 7 p.m. (Wednesday) to 7 p.m. (Thursday). We are expecting 3 to 5 inches of snow in the highest elevations and 1 to 2 inches expected in the mountain valleys.

As of 4:15 p.m. (Wednesday), a Winter Weather Advisory was posted for Watauga, Ashe and Allegheny Counties.