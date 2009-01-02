She Lost Over 100 Pounds -- Now She's Got Advice for You

By Tom Roussey - bio | email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you went to the gym on Friday, you probably noticed a lot of new faces. Or maybe you were one of those new faces.

Once again this year, a whole lot of folks in our area have made New Year's resolutions to get in shape. But longtime gym members know the vast majority of those folks will have vanished by February.

Ann Scott of Mooresville says it doesn't have to be that way. She's living proof. Over the last three years she's stuck with working out, and has lost 105 pounds!

Before committing herself to get in shape in 2005, Ann says she was in pain and found it a chore to even walk.

"Let's just put it this way," she told us as we talked to her at the Lowe's YMCA. "My husband's six-foot-four, and I definitely weighed more than him."

Today, Ann feels great and gets around with ease. When you talk to her you can tell she's now a high-energy person.

"It's exciting," she said. "I feel like I'm on a journey, and I can't wait to see where it takes me."

So how is Ann succeeding where so many others fail?

For one things, she started slow. She did a water aerobics class a few times a week. She says water aerobics is a terrific way to ease into the gym.

Some folks start by throwing themselves into long workouts and quickly get burned out. Experts say start slow like Ann and you'll more likely keep coming back.

Ann started coming five days a week, then six, and now seven. She's also branched out into other things like the cardio equipment and the weight machines.

Ann says she recommends not trying to get in shape by yourself, but instead joining a gym where there's folks to support you. And she says no matter how much you don't feel like going, you've got to make yourself go. She doesn't allow herself to dwell on even the possibility of not going.

"I [say just] show up," she said. "If you show up, the magic of the Y, and the momentum of everyone around you...it'll carry you through that day."

Ann says to keep your eye on your longterm goal, too. Ann is living proof that sticking with it can change your life for the better. She says the same can happen for you if you don't give up.

"Be enthusiastic about the changes that will come -- and they will [come]," she told us.

Ann has also read more on nutrition and made changes to her diet, such as substituting whole grain bread for white bread.

She says you don't have to give up everything you love -- she's still got a sweet tooth when it comes to dark chocolate (which is much healthier for you than regular chocolate, by the way).

She's hoping her story encourages people to stick with their resolutions.

"If I can do it, I know they can do it," she said.