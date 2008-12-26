Tar Heels and Mountaineers come to Charlotte for the Meineke Car Care Bowl

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - There was a sea of Carolina blue and white, mixed with navy blue and gold in downtown Charlotte on Friday.

Fans were packing the streets for a pre-game party prior to Saturday's Meineke Car Care Bowl.

The big game is between the UNC Tar Heels and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The kick-off is at 1 p.m. If you're planning to be in downtown Charlotte on Saturday, you should plan accordingly because it will be congested.

On Friday, the pre-game party started at 11 a.m. and continued until about 7 p.m.

Both Carolina and West Virginia are just a few hours away from Charlotte and both teams have a huge fan base. So, their fans don't have a problem driving to Charlotte.

Tickets to the game have sold out and 73,000 people will be at Bank of America Stadium for Saturday's game.

The organizers have planned all sorts of activities throughout the weekend. The fans are excited, businesses are gearing up and everybody is ready to have a good time.

As WBTV's Sara Batista reports, there appeared to be more West Virginia fans than Carolina fans in downtown Charlotte on Friday.