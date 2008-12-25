Young cancer patient gets wish

CHARLOTTE (WBTV) -- Adam Tanksley, a Charlotte four-year -old with kidney cancer, had his wish granted through Make-a-Wish in a very public way.

He got a pass from the hospital to go to last week's Panther's game... where he and other ill children, went onto the field at halftime, looked up at the jumbotron, and saw Jake Delhomme and DeAngelo Williams, among others, tell them they were going to Disney World!

After that news, Mickey and Minnie who came all the way from Disney World came up behind Adam and surprised him on the stage.

This is a story we thought well worth replaying today, a night you want to hug your kids a little tighter and remember what the spirit of the season is all about.

VIDEO COURTESY CAROLINA PANTHERS