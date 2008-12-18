Refinancing deals

Posted by Brad Hyatt

Lower interest rates are making money available for refinancing, but banks are not handing out home loans the way they used to.

So before you refinance think about your credit scores and the amount of equity in a home to be refinanced

Wes Sturges is the president of Bank of Commerce.

He says the rates are attractive, and have the potential of putting a little extra money in a homeowners pocket.

The big unknown is whether home owners will spend that extra cash and help stimulate the economy or will they hold on to it considering the level of tight times so many are facing.