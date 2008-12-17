Written by Sarah Batista

CHARLOTTE,NC (WBTV) - City officials met with neighbors in East Charlotte Thursday night to discuss the future of Eastland Mall.

The old mall has become plagued by crime over the years forcing it to close stores and scale back hours.

But change is on the way, the mortgage company has restructured the loan on the mall making it more appealing to buyers.

Officials say several developers are interested in purchasing the property and they expect to close a deal in the first quarter of 2009.

Plans for redevelopment include a town center that would include an express library, fire and police station and upscale housing.