Facebook Foreclosure

AUSTRALIA (WBTV) -- An Australian couple has gotten a foreclosure notice on Facebook.

The couple's lender sent them a message on the social site after several failed attempts to call and even visit them.

They owe about 100-thousand dollars.

Australian courts say using an unconventional method is legal.

"It shows in australia, our courts are flexible and adaptable and willing to embrace new technologies," says Tony Burke, a lawyer. "But i guess there are messages for those who choose to have a presence on facebook, you are liable to be found."

The couple has just seven days to respond or they could lose their home.