Help avoid home foreclosure

Written by Rob Tufano

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With the number of home foreclosures in the Charlotte area on the rise this year, there may be some good news for others who are on the brink of losing their homes.

United Family Services (UFS) is a non-profit group is working with hundreds of people to help them avoid foreclosure.

The agency has several home mortgage counselors willing to counsel homeowners as to how to keep their homes and to prevent foreclosure.

UFS is teaching clients to ask the right questions and to negotiate resolutions with mortgage companies.

Deborah Rasmeur says the agency has been busy this year letting folks know there are ways to get out from under a possible foreclosure.

"Most lenders are really willing to to work with mortgagers because in reality there's too many foreclosures out there," Deborah Rasmeur. "The banks actually don't want these homes."

The agency conducts seminars twice a month and you can call 866-230-0956 to set up an appointment.