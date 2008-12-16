Don't Get Duped: Shopping on-line - | WBTV Charlotte

Don't Get Duped: Shopping on-line

If you are planning to finish up your holiday shopping on-line, there are easy steps you can take to protect yourself from identity theft and other pitfalls.

We checked with the Better Business Bureau and created a short list of dos and don'ts.

Click the red camera icon to see this morning's Don't Get Duped.

Powered by Frankly