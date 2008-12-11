McCrory will not seek eighth term

By Tom Roussey

CHARLOTTE,NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Pat McCrory announced Thursday that he will not seek an eighth term.

The announcement comes after his recent failed bid for the Governor's seat.

McCrory still has one year left on the current term. He is the longest serving mayor in Charlotte history. McCrory first joined the city council nearly two decades ago, and has been mayor since 1995.

"Although I will not seek re-election as mayor, this will hopefully not be my last position in an elected office," said McCrory.

After coming close to winning in November, McCrory says he'd consider running for governor again, but also said he's interested in Congresswoman Sue Myrick's seat when and if she retires.

Myrick just won re-election and hasn't indicated if she'll run again in two years.

Democratic council member, Anthony Foxx, made up his mind to run for mayor before McCrory's announcement. He's seeking to become the first Democrat in the office in over 20 years. But he praised the Republican mayor today.

"Pat McCrory has given this community 20 solid years, and I think regardless of what part your in you've got to respect that kind of commitment to public service," said Foxx.