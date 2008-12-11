Habitat for Humanity working in Charlotte's Wilmore neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV)- This holiday season it's more important than ever to give back to those in need.

That is why one Charlotte construction company decided to cancel its Christmas party and instead use the money to help a family restore a house that is badly in need of repair.

WBTV's Michael Handy was live in the Wilmore neighborhood Thursday morning.

Click "play" to see his interview with one of the volunteers from Cox- Schepp Construction.