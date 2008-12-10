Hidden Valley Kings sentenced; neighborhood reacts

Written by Sarah Batista

CHARLOTTE,NC (WBTV) - Wednesday evening five more members of Charlotte's Hidden Valley Kings gang were sentenced for their roles in a drug conspiracy.

The Kings were known as one of the most violent gangs in Charlotte.

But this week, members of the Hidden Valley Kings finally got the jail time neighbors desperately wanted them to get.

Dan Ramseur and his wife Gina aren't afraid to sit on their front porch in the Hidden Valley neighborhood anymore.

But two years ago when WBTV interviewed them, they shared a very different story.

"I might be a strong guy, but I'm still scared of them," said Dan Ramseur in 2006.

That was in 2006 when the Hidden Valley Kings were still on the streets terrorizing the North Charlotte neighborhood they're named after and saturating it with drugs and violence.

A year later, federal agents arrested 20 of them and finally this week they're going before a judge.

So far, their jail sentences range from 13 years to 30.

"I was very glad that they're getting some time," said Gina Rodriguez.

"It's peaceful, it's quieter, traffic is not as heavy as it was then," said Ramseur.

The streets may be quiet now, but there is always the potential that a new wave of trouble makers could take over again, police say they're making sure that doesn't happen.

"Our goal is to make sure we are aware of which ones are out there, who's involved, who their associates are and basically disrupt whatever activities they're involved in," said Captain Johnny Jennings with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Capt. Jennings says there's still work to do in Hidden Valley, but the crime rate has dropped significantly and there's no doubt neighbors have noticed.

"The streets are deserted, it's a whole lot better," said Ramseur.

Seven members of the Hidden Valley Kings were sentenced Tuesday, six were sentenced Wednesday and the rest will be sentenced Thursday.