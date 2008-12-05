Portions of the new I-485 leg already open

Written by Sean Corcoran

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The newest leg of the I-485 loop is scheduled to open at 2 p.m. according to the Department of Transportation.

Right now the DOT said work crews are taking the burlap and plastic off the directional signs leading to the new section. In fact, I-77 southbound is backed up quite a bit because of that work. Some of the west bound exits have already opened.

The new section goes from Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Mecklenburg County, crosses I- 77 and then goes to Highway 115.

The remainder of the loop isn't scheduled to be done until 2015 at the earliest.