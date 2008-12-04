Millions getting employment

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As the economy continues to trudge through tough times, new numbers out show just how many people are being directly affected.

The U.S. Labor Department says it saw more than 509,000 new claims of unemployment last week.

While the number is down from the initial 530,000 that was reported, it's still a 26 year high.

Right now, more than four million people are currently receiving unemployment benefits.