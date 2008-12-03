"3 Gifts Under $10" from WBTV On Your Side

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - According to the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend, on average, $832 on holiday merchandise this year. Many say they're looking for sales and discounts so they can spend less. And two-thirds say they'll shop at discount stores for holiday items.
So WBTV is On Your Side to help you find "3 Gifts under $10". We've found three gifts for men, and three gifts for women. Click on the item name for a link to the company's website.
For Men:
From Organize.com
Price: $7.49
From Lowe's Home Improvement
Price: $3.98
From CB2
Price: $7.95
For Women:
From Pure Modern
Price: $6.80
From Organize.com
Price: $4.99
From William-Sonoma
Price: $9.99 (regular $32.00)
