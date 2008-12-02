Foreclosure assistance for struggling homeowners

Written by Michael Handy

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A major reason behind the economic downturn is the ongoing mortgage crisis. It has forced thousands of Americans out of their homes and millions more could face the same dim reality. That is why United Family Services now offers free Mortgage Default Counseling and Foreclosure Clinics.

These programs are held the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of every month, so that is December 2nd and December 16th. Each program lasts two hours from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. You need to register in advance by calling (866) 230-0956.

If you are wondering what this program is about and how it can help you, here is a brief description of what United Family Services is promising.

The organization plans to bring in financial counselors who specialize in both consumer credit and housing credit. These folks will work with you to prepare a detailed budget and if necessary, they'll help you through what's called foreclosure mediation.

They say mediation is one of the best ways for someone who is behind on payments to avoid foreclosure. If two hours is not enough time to get it all done, these counselors are willing to schedule one-on-one appointments. All you have to do is give them a call.

