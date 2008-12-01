Commissioners to be sworn in Monday night

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The newly elected Mecklenburg County Commissioners will be sworn into office Monday night.

There are four new commissioners joining the board and three of them are Democrats.

Harold Cogdell and Dan Murrey will be sworn in as At-large commissioners. Vilma Leake is the new commissioner for District Two.

The only new Republican is Neil Cooksey from District Five.

The board will also elect its leaders. Jennifer Roberts is expected to remain as Chair of the board. Cooksey is expected to be named Vice-Chair.

Tuesday is the deadline for those interested to apply to fill an opening on the Charlotte Mecklenburg School board for the District Three seat.

Applicants have to submit their paperwork to the Board of Education office by 5 p.m.

George Dunlap left his seat to join the Mecklenburg County Commission after Valerie Woodard's untimely death.