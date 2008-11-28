Two dead after shots fired in a Toys 'R' Us store

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) - Officials says two men have been shot to death in a crowded California toy store in a confrontation apparently involving rival groups.

Investigators are remaining tight-lipped, but Palm Desert city officials say they have been told the men shot each other.

The violence erupted today, the traditional post-Thanksgiving start of the holiday shopping surge, but authorities indicate it was not prompted by a shopping frenzy.

The Riverside County sheriff's spokesman says the fight was not over a toy.

One witness says he was two aisles away when he heard two women shouting and screaming at each other. He says he had a clear view of the fight until a crowd clustered around them. He also says he heard someone yelling, "He's got a gun. He's got a gun."

Toys "R" Us has issued a statement expressing outrage over the violence.