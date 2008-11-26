Click to replay the Carolinas' Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Thousands of people showed up in downtown Charlotte for the 2008 Carolinas' Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning. This year's parade was presented by Belk.

(The following is a list of the parade winners.)

Carolinas' Carrousel Announces the 2008 Spirit of Carrousel Award Winners

Bands in the Thanksgiving Day Parade selected for outstanding performance

CHARLOTTE, NC - November 27, 2008 - The winner of the Spirit of Carrousel marching band award was named at the close of the Carolinas' Thanksgiving Day Parade in uptown Charlotte on Thursday, November 27. Judges select the winning band based on overall performance and musical skill. The Spirit of Carrousel winning band wins a cash award and will serve as the Honor Band, the leading band for the 2009 Carolinas' Thanksgiving Day Parade. Any band performing in the parade is eligible to win the Spirit of Carrousel Award.

In addition to the Spirit of Carrousel Award, three marching bands were chosen as best in their respective classes: Class AAA-75 or more wind instruments, Class AA-50-74 wind instruments, and Class A-up to 49 wind instruments. Winners were also selected in the Show Band/Step & Rhythm and Step & Drill categories.

The 2008 winners are:

Spirit of Carrousel Award Providence High School Pride of Providence Marching Band Class AAA East Burke Cavalier Marching Band Class AA Providence High School Pride of Providence Marching Band Class A Ashe County Husky Vanguard Band Show Band/Step & Rhythm Charlotte District Marching Band Step & Drill Bailey Cadet Steppers



The 2008 Carolinas' Thanksgiving Day Parade presented by Belk featured over 90 units, including marching bands, floats, step units and drill teams, and "special units." The number of spectators who attended the parade in uptown Charlotte is estimated to have been over 100,000.

About Us

The Carolinas' Thanksgiving Day Parade has evolved over more than six decades as a regional tradition and highlight of the Holiday Season. Founded in 1947 by four local businessmen to attract holiday shoppers to uptown Charlotte, the Thanksgiving week events have become so much more. The Parade and its ancillary events are produced by Carolinas' Carrousel, Inc., an independent, volunteer, non-profit, charitable organization. Carolinas' Carrousel is committed to enhancing regional area's community life through quality family oriented entertainment. The Parade officially announces and celebrates the beginning of the Holiday Season. In addition, it promotes excellence through awards to area high school students and marching bands. The Carolinas' Carrousel also exists to offer business, industry, and the local citizenry the opportunity of participating in showcasing the region and encouraging academic excellence in the future leaders of the area.