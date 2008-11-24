Saving money on child care costs

Posted by Becky Gulden

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's day eighteen of our series 20 days, 20 ways to survive the economy and today we're talking about the cost of child care.

After school care can cost you anywhere from $75 to $100 a week.

Eve White is the editor of Charlotte Parent Magazine. She has some advice for parents who have found themselves not able to afford after school care.

The first thing White advises is to call on a relative.

"Swallow that pride and go to your family. They're the best to help take care of your children. Find out if they can offer a couple of hours a week," said White.

If that's not an option call on your neighbor. You might be able to trade with them. You take their kids one night to give them alone time in exchange for watching your children.

If your neighbor still says no maybe they'll say yes thanks to a good meal.

"What if you are a great cook and the person you're asking to help you take care of your child isn't maybe you can make them meals and do a meal plan for them so they don't have to cook for a week," said White.

Another option is talking with your employer.

So many more employers these days are willing to do flex time work schedule for valuable employers.

Another tip is check with your school district. There are more than 100 schools in CMS that have after school care. Some programs cost less than 60 dollars a week and others are free. CMS says slots are still available.