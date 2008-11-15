Sunday alcohol ban lifted in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - York County restaurants will finally be able to sell alcohol on Sundays.

The alcohol ban has been a big issue for several years.

But on November 4th, residents overwhelming voted yes to get rid of the old blue law.

Residents said they're excited that they won't have to drive out of town to have a glass of wine with their meal.

For businesses, it means more customers. Restaurant owners said they lost business on Sundays because of the alcohol ban. Now all of the tax revenue from liquor sales will stay in the County.