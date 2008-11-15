Prostitution bust in South Carolina

Chester, S-(WBTV) Sheriff Robbie Benson tells WBTV two people were arrested during a prostitution raid Friday night at a strip club.

Detectives arrested Roberto Rovira and Adrienne Mack, an employee. Rovira owns the Moon River club near Richburg.

Detectives conducted an undercover investigation for several weeks. Benson says customers would be taken back to a VIP room and offered sex.

None of the 15 dancers at the club faces charges.