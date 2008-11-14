Talking to your kids about financial hardships

Posted by Becky Gulden

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's day twelve of our 20 days, 20 ways to survive to the economy and today we're tackling the issue of talking to your kids about the economy.

It's hard to escape the pressure and stress of a struggling economy but there are steps you can take to make the best of a bad situation.

A lot of adults are under stress right now, but this morning we want to talk about how this economy is impacting our kids.

Many of us wonder if we should even talk to our children about the economy. So we've enlisted the help of Libby Safrit with the Teen Health Connection.

Libby says you should just jump in and talk to your children about the economy. She says there's no right or wrong way to bring it up. But she warns not to go on and on about your financial problems or it may be too much for your child to handle.

When it comes to small children you should look for warning signs of anxiety. Children are highly perceptive and can pick up on your anxiety. Safrit says some warning signs are clingyness, whiny behavior, and some kids may even withdrawl from you.

Safrit also says it's important to be really direct with your teens since they'll be faced with making their own financial decisions in a few years.

Check out the live segment which aired on WBTV News This Morning.