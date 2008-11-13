Saving money by clipping coupons

Posted by Becky Gulden

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's day eleven of our 20 days, 20 ways to survive the economy and this morning we're talking about grocery shopping.

It's hard for a lot of us to get out of the grocery store without spending $50 to $100 and sometimes even more.

But Nathan Engels shows us how he saves money by clipping coupons!

"This bag, this container, has sponges, razors, and quaker oats. This has twenty items in it, and if you look down on the receipt, I have a total of nothing!"

So how does he do it?

He says he and his wife use coupons and store sales to stragecially shop.

"We find when Kroger has the lowest price, something that's on sale at Kroger, and then we find a coupon that matches that item, and sometimes, quite often actually, we get it for free." said Engels.

Nathan started coupon clipping to help him get out of credit card debt about a year ago.

He says he went from 15,000 dollars in credit card debt to about 3,000 dollars.

This is the kind of success that makes Nathan worry less during tough economic times.

"We have not only lowered our grocery bill, but we have been able to pay for Christmas, we've been able to pay for shoes that we need, and not have to pay, or pay very little for those kinds of things."

Check out the story which aired on WBTV News This Morning.