Metal beam falls 26 floors onto a school bus

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A school bus was struck by a heavy metal beam which accidentally fell from an office building under construction in downtown Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the corner of West Stonewall and South Tryon Streets at the construction site for the new Wachovia building.

WBTV spoke with Curt Rigney, Project Manager for Batson-Cook Construction. He said the workers were hoisting framing beams that weigh 75 pounds each when one of them got loose and dropped at least 26 floors striking the bus.

On the way down, some windows were shattered and glass also fell onto the street below.

The metal rod landed on top of the bus, right above where the driver was sitting.

According to Medic, the school bus driver was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. A spokeswoman for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools said the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Fortunately, no one was physically struck by the falling debris.