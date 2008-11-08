Live Product Testing: Smart Lidz

Posted by Kristin Cronenberger

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Saturday morning on our live product testing segment, Kelly and Kristen test Chef Tony's Smart Lidz.

They claim to put a vaccum seal on your leftovers, and that you can use them on your existing bowls, jars and cans.

They cost about $10, and we bought the set of four from Bed Bath and Beyond.

So do they work?

Click the video clip to watch as we put them to the test.