Study examines link between moped accidents and drunk driving

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A new study conducted by researchers at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte examined the link between moped accidents and alcohol use.

According to the study, almost 40 percent of the moped operators who were injured in an accident were driving under the influence of alcohol prior to crashing.

This percentage is more than one and a half times the number of other drivers involved in alcohol-related accidents.

The researchers say many drivers who loose their license due to a DWI conviction, use a moped as an alternate means of transportation.