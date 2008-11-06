Stick Inducted to Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, NY (WBTV ) -- If you can't think of a good idea for Christmas this year.. We've got three good ideas.

And they are Hall of Fame toys.

The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York introduced three new inductees.

They are a skateboard, a baby doll, and a stick -- just a plain, old stick - which has been used over the years with a little imagination.

"If you're a Star Wars fan and the force is with you - this is a light saber," a Hall of Fame Spokesperson said. "If you're magically inclined and Harry Potter is more your style, you got the perfect a magic wand."

Some finalists that didn't make it include Clue, Yahtzee, the Magic 8 Ball and the Wiffle Ball.