Getting Help From Crisis Assistance Ministry

Posted by Becky Gulden

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's day six of our segment 20 Days, 20 Ways to survive the economy and today we're on your side with ways you can get help in paying bills.

It's a daily struggle to put food on the table, keep a roof over your head, and keep your house warm in the winter.

Any unexpected expense can cause a personal financial meltdown.

Think about it this way - minimum wage is $6.15 an hour. That's a monthly salary of $985. After paying rent, utilities, and food a minimum wage worker has about $117 left over in a month.

That money doesn't go far when you are talking about medical expenses, healthcare payments, and child care costs.

That's where the Crisis Assistance Ministry comes into play. Last year alone, it helped more than 42,000 people stay in their homes and pay their bills.

Nearly half of those were children.

If you need help make sure to bring your Social Security card, your current pay stub, and the bill in question that you need paid.

Not everyone qualifies for help, workers ask you a series of questions before they decide if you qualify.

Doug Hartjes from the Crisis Ministry joined us live on our morning show to tell us more about the services.