Campaign 2008: The fight to the finish

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A poll released by Rueters and Zogby on Monday shows Barack Obama trailing John McCain 49 to 48 percent.
That is well within the margin of error.
WBTV has team coverage of Campaign 2008.
WBTV's Tom Rouseey is in South Charlotte where Republicans are holding a rally Monday evening.
Steve Crump is at UNC-Charlotte were supporters are anxiously awaiting Obama's arrival.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.