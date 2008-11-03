Campaign 2008: The fight to the finish

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A poll released by Rueters and Zogby on Monday shows Barack Obama trailing John McCain 49 to 48 percent.

That is well within the margin of error.

WBTV has team coverage of Campaign 2008.

WBTV's Tom Rouseey is in South Charlotte where Republicans are holding a rally Monday evening.

Steve Crump is at UNC-Charlotte were supporters are anxiously awaiting Obama's arrival.