20 Days, 20 Ways to Survive the Economy

Day One: The "Real Cost" of Credit Cards

Beware of credit cards! Advice to stay debt free and what to do if you fall into hard times.

Day Two: Staying Stress-Free During Tough Economic Times

Dr. Dave Mendelsohn has important advice on how to stay healthy and stress-free even if you are worried about the economy.

Day Three: Financial Benefits Of Donating To Charity

Advice on how to maximize your tax return while donating to charity.

Day Four: Avoiding Repossessions!

How to avoid vehicle repossessions even if you can't pay your loan!

Day Five: Are Flex Spending Accounts Right For You?

If you have medical costs that your insurance doesn't cover it may be a good option.

Day Six: How To Get Help Paying Bills

Crisis Assistance Ministry Can Help!

Day Seven: Keeping Up With Your Credit Score

It's important to keep up with your credit score especially in these tough economic times.

Day Eight: Getting The Most Bang For Your Buck With Your Child's Lunch

When weighing both the cost and nutritional value, which is better school lunches or packed lunches?

Day Nine: Creating A Budget That Works

Most of us try budgets but end up failing at them. We're looking at why most budgets fail and how to create one that works.

Day Ten: Finding A Job In Tough Economic Times

Finding a job is becoming more difficult since more and more people are out of work. But there are some things you can do to put yourself above the rest!

Day Eleven: Saving Hundreds of Dollars By Clipping Coupons.

See how one family got out of debt by clipping coupons!

Day Twelve: Talking to Your Kids About Financial Problems

An expert from the Teen Health Connection gives advice to parents.

Day Thirteen: Saving Money on Car Loans

It's a good time to buy a car because of low prices but make sure you also get an affordable car loan.

Day Fourteen: Saving Money on Meds

You can't control the price you pay for medical care but we've got ways you can save on medicine!

Day Fifteen: Finding a Job In Tough Economic Times (Part Two)

Our staffing expert tells us how you can find a job.

Day Sixteen: Saving Money On Your Thanksgiving Day Meal

Do you save more money making your own meal or buying it already made?

Day Seventeen: Holiday Shopping Sales

We've got secrets to finding great deals before Black Friday!

Day Eighteen: How to Save Money on Child Care Costs

We've got unique options for parents who want to cut down on how much they spend on child care.

Day Nineteen: How Seniors Can Save Money

If you are near retirement or already there, you may be concerned about your finances. Our expert has advice on areas you can save!

