Get your news feed!

What is RSS? (Really Simple Syndication)

RSS is an easy way to keep you automatically up to date on websites you like visit regularly. Instead of having to go to each website separately to see new stories, you can use RSS to view them easily in one application or program.

WBTV now offers RSS feeds (or channels) for news.

How can I make use of RSS?

In general, you need to install an application or program called an RSS reader. RSS readers display the information from RSS feeds on your computer.

Many new web browsers also include built in RSS readers, including Apple Safari and Firefox. Users of My MSN, My Yahoo and Google personalized home pages can also use WBTV RSS feeds.

How do I get a news reader?

There are a number of different News Readers available; click on this link from Google to find links to the most popular products, many of which are free to install.

How can I sign up to RSS feeds from WBTV?

When you see the icon, you can use its link in your RSS reader. You then need to follow the instructions for your particular news reader in order to add this RSS feed address to your RSS list.

What RSS feeds are available?

Currently, we're offering these categories for RSS:

WBTV News

WBTV Sports

The most common way to add these links to your news reader is to right-click on those you want and choose Copy Shortcut. You can then add/paste it into your news reader. Here's an example from the Feedreader program available free from http://www.feedreader.com/:

The red arrow points to the spot where the RSS address, or shortcut, is pasted.