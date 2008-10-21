FFN Overtime Week 10

Written by Nate Wimberly
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We are coming down to the final weeks of the regular season and some teams have seperated themselves from the conference pack while others are in battles that will go down to the final whistle on November 7th. Today, we spotlight 3 conference races that have a chance for fantastic finishes. Which conferences are they? Take a look at FFN Overtime...
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.