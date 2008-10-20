Man charged again in 2007 shooting death - | WBTV Charlotte

Man charged again in 2007 shooting death

YORK, SC (WBTV) - A York County man has been charged a third time for killing a teenager in what police call a street fight between gangs.

26-year-old Antonio Mobley is accused of shooting 19-year-old Dawud Chester in the back in September 2007.

Authorities have twice dismissed murder charges against Mobley.

A state grand jury indicted him a third time last week.

 

Powered by Frankly