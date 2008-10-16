Mallard Creek BBQ Preps

Posted by Becky Gulden

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The 79th annual Mallard Creek Barbeque is still a week away but prep work for this huge political even began early Thursday morning.

In past years, we've seen everyone from folks running for mayor, congress and even the U-S Senate. at the event.

The event is held at the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church and flames are already lit to start cooking the barbeque.

They are cooking 14,000 lbs. of pork for the 20,000 people expected to attend.

WBTV's Michael Handy has more on this event and early voting which begins today.