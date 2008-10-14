Stacey Simms' cookbook benefiting children with diabetes

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - WBT Radio personality Stacey Simms has just released a cookbook benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The cookbook is entitled, "I Can't Cook, But I Know Someone Who Can."

The book is a collection of recipes from some of Charlotte's best chefs.

The recipes are not necessarily meant for people dealing with diabetes.

Instead, they are favorite recipes of the contributing chefs and the book contains meals for every season of the year.

If you would like to find out how to obtain a copy, click here.