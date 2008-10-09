This evening on WBTV News 3...

York County store clerk shot and killed. Authorities in York County are reviewing surveillance video in an armed robbery where a store clerk was shot and killed Wednesday night. The shooting was at the Anyday Payday Loans store at the intersection of Highways 21 and 51. We're waiting to see if a portion of the video may be released this afternoon. Dedrick Russell is following that story and we'll have the latest on the investigation at 5 p.m.

Valerie Woodard funeral. The funeral for Mecklenburg County Commissioner Valerie Hubbard is underway right now. WBTV's Steve Crump is at the funeral. At 5:30 p.m., he'll have a report on what people had to say about her contributions as Mecklenbug County's first African American commissioner.

Propane tanks explode. This morning a leaking propane tank came in contact with the pilot light on a hot water heater. It caused a massive explosion blowing out a wall at an apartment unit in Southwest Charlotte. At 5:30 p.m., we'll tell you why the renter and the management were fined as a result of the explosion.

Drivers and fans. In the past, stock car racing was a North Carolina sport. Now, fans travel from all over the country to attend races at Lowe's Motor Speedway. At 5:30 p.m., David Whisenant will tell explain why so many fans are willing to drive from far away to come to the races here. We'll also tell you about the congestion near the track and which roads to avoid.

Pertussis case at school. The Mecklenburg County Health Department is investigating one confirmed case and another possible case of Pertussis within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. As a result, a large number of people who came in contact with these persons many have to undergo antibiotic prophylaxis. We'll have the latest at 5:30 p.m.

Repeat offenders back on Charlotte streets. On Wednesday, CMPD arrested a man for attempting to rape a child and two other men in Dilworth for breaking into a home. All three of these men have been in and out of jail several times in the past. At 6 p.m., WBTV's Sarah Batista is taking a closer look at why these repeat offenders keep getting back on the street.

